Kardashian Sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Reunite for Bikini Photo Amid Island Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian just celebrated her 40th birthday and of course she looks as stunning as ever. She and two of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, posed for a gorgeous bikini photo during their island getaway to celebrate the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "Girls just wanna have sun," she captioned the stunning photo.

Recently, Kardashian shared that she asked all of her closest family and friends to quarantine for two weeks so they could all travel and be together for her private island getaway. It's been an incredibly tough year for everyone, and out of a desire to feel somewhat normal, the Kardashian and Jenner family, along with their close friends, did what they could to make Kardashian's day as special as it could be.

Little did the mom-of-four know at the time, that while she was explaining her experience and desires for a normal birthday in a series of tweets, her description would become the newest and hottest meme on the internet. Kardashian explained her complex feelings about turning 40 years old and doing so in the midst of a global pandemic. "Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simply luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," she wrote.

It wasn't until fourth tweet that Kardashian detailed, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." The internet went crazy after that. Several social media users took to various platforms to use that quote along with various photos to poke fun.

Naturally, Kardashian was greeted with a huge amount of criticism for hosting the birthday bash in the first place, despite clarifying that they took every precaution they could. Many argued that she could not possibly have been as thorough as she implied, and she still risked infection for all her guests. Others were disdainful of this apulent use of her wealth, especially in the midst of a global crisis and an unprecedented economic contraction. Some even advised people to not engage with the tweet if they really resented her for it.

While there was controversy surrounding her trip, there were still plenty in support of her making the best of the situation.