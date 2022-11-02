Kourtney Kardashian Copies Sister Kylie Jenner's Halloween Costume

As always, the Kardashians went all out for Halloween. Although, they probably should have coordinated their costumes with the other members of the family. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Kourtney Kardashian donned the same costume, the Bride of Frankenstein, as her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

On Instagram, Kardashian posted a video of herself and her husband, Travis Barker, dancing in their Halloween costumes on the open roof of a car. Naturally, Barker was dressed as Frankenstein himself alongside his bride. She captioned the clip with, "I always feel like somebody's watching me." The Poosh founder shared some behind-the-scenes of their Halloween costume via her Instagram Story. She even recognized that her younger sister dressed up as the same character days before.

Kardashian can be seen getting glammed up for her spooky look while holding a phone to her ear. She wrote alongside the snap, "When you and your sisters don't discuss costumes in advance @kyliejenner." Even though they dressed up as the same character, Jenner was still thrilled to see her sister's own Halloween look. The Kylie Cosmetics founder commented on Kardashian's clip, "yesssss."

Kardashian and her husband didn't just have one Halloween look this year. The reality star and the musician also dressed up as Chucky and the Bride of Chucky. The pair nailed their costumes with Barker, in particular, likely giving folks a scare with his Chucky get-up. Kardashian captioned a photo series of the pair, "You got your wish. You're mine now doll. And if you know what's good for you, you are going to love, honor, and obey!"

It's only fitting that Kardashian and Barker went as two different, iconic husband and wife duos for Halloween this year considering that they recently wed. They first exchanged vows in a low-key wedding ceremony in Las Vegas (complete with an Elvis Pressley impersonator as the officiant). Since the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later tied the knot in Santa Barbara before holding a lavish wedding with their friends and family in Italy.

An insider told PEOPLE about their Italian nuptials, "It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling. She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding." They went on to say that Kardashian is "really the happiest she has ever been," adding, "Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute."