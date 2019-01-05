Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky in the Snow on Aspen Trip With NSFW Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is clearly not afraid of the cold, as she posed in a string bikini in knee-deep snow for her latest Instagram post.

Kardashian posted pictures of herself on a family vacation in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday, leaving little to the imagination. The 39-year-old found a swimsuit that matched her ski jacket, and wore them out into the snow for a teeth-chattering photo shoot. The only other concession Kardashian made to the cold was a pair of ski boots, protecting her feet from the fresh snow.

“Copied Kendall,” Kardashian captioned the post. Her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, posted a similar stunt on Instagram the day before.

Jenner’s photos were arguably even braver than Kardashian’s. She went without the insulated jacket, though she wore a puffy hat that extended down to her shoulders. She also held a mug, presumably containing something hot for her frigid hands.

“F— it’s cold, Jenner wrote sarcastically.

Both posts drew likes and comments from fans, who went wild for the strange wintry plunge.

“Girl it’s way [too] cold out side but you rocking that look,” one fan wrote.

“Hum… Just one thing… Do you know it’s snowing??? Because I see you in bikini but sis it’s very cold outside,” another joked. “I don’t think we have the same point of view.”

“Now it’s going to be a trend,” a third person predicted.

The sisters were not in the mountains just for snowy snap shots, however. While they posted bikini pictures to their feeds, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story was full of clips from a busy day spent skiing. She somehow recorded audio and video as she slid down the mountain, capturing Kourtney on skis and Kendall on a snowboard. At one point, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie made appearances as well.

“Kourtney has always been a really pretty skier,” Kim noted fondly.

The five of them took off for Aspen along with Kanye West on Friday, travelling to Aspen by private jet. Once there, they were joined by their friend Paris Hilton, who made a few appearances on their Instagrams as well.

It has been a big year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and it ended with a bang. Before this ski trip, the sisters were gathered for a massive Christmas bash that drew some criticism for the extravagance of their gifts. Meanwhile, the growing family celebrated their holidays in different ways, yet they obviously found a way to come together afterward.



Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in 2019 with all-new episodes.