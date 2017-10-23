Scott Disick Threatens Kourtney Kardashian’s New Beau in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian has long struggled to maintain civil contact with her ex Scott Disick amid his admitted problems with substance abuse and depression, but that relationship looks like it’s going off the rails in a clip from next week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, Disick appears to not be taking the news that Kardashian is dating model Younes Bendjima well. The two were photographed together extensively in Cannes, which is around when the episode was filmed.

“He’s threatening me now,” Kardashian tells a shocked Khloe and Kim in the clip. “He goes, ‘You better watch your back.’”

“This is not going to end well,” Kim says, concerned.

Kardashian has spent much of this season trying to figure out how to be happy apart from Scott while also co-parenting their two children.

“It’s just stressful because he is my kids father,” she said in Sunday’s episode.”I just want him to be healthy and happy, but I don’t think I need to sacrifice my own happiness.”

Ignoring Disick’s outrageous actions instead of immediately calling him is one way Kardashian said she thinks she might be able to break the unhealthy cycle she and her ex are in.

“We’ve been in the same pattern, even though were not in a relationship, for 10 years plus … I’ve learned its beyond my control.”

Kardashian is currently still with Bendjima, 24, while Disick has moved on to 19-year-old Sofia Richie.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!