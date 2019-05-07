Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis Breaks Silence After Wife Deven’s Death

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis confirmed reports Friday that his wife Deven Davis died, and asked fans for privacy during “this difficult time.”

“The Davis family is brokenhearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis,” a representative for Jonathan said in a statement to Blabbermouth. “We ask that you respect their privacy — and the privacy of those close to the family — and allow them the space to mourn in private. We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deven was 39 years old. Her death was first reported by TMZ, which also reported that she went missing form a sober home last week.

The couple married in 2004 and share two sons, Pirate and Zeppelin. In October 2016, Davis filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. However, the two appeared together in a Facebook video on Dec. 31, 2017 to discuss Davis’ Somber One fashion line.

Deven’s death happened on the same day Davis’ motion for a domestic violence restraining order was approved by a judge. The order blocked his estranged wife’s visitation rights with their sons and said she could not be in contact with their dog, Chaos.

According to Davis’ court filing, the former adult film star struggled with drug abuse for over 20 years, and was in and out of rehab six times. She was “constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco,” he claimed. He said her drug use caused emotional harm to their children.

Deven was also dating a man Davis believed was a drug dealer. When the Korn frontman visited her recently, he found the man passed out on her living room couch and Deven passed out upstairs. A toilet bowl was filled with cocaine and a heroin pipe, Jonathan claimed.

Deven would “routinely bring home unsavory characters, including strangers,” the documents read, according to TMZ. “Some of these people are random fans of my music who she allows to come into the house, go into the master bedroom closet and try on my clothes.”

According to Blabbermouth, Davis has been open about his own past struggles with prescription drugs, even after quitting recreational drugs and alcohol 20 years ago. He said he was treated for a Xanax addiction in 2014 and wrote the song “III: Remember Who You Are” about Davis’ pill addiction.

In a 2010 interview with the Sydney Morning-Herald, the singer and songwriter credited his sons and Deven for helping giving him a reason to stay away from drugs.

“They saved me from being an idiot and dying from a drug overdose. They’ve given me this side of my life that brings me happiness. I love being a father: waking up in the morning, [taking] them to school, fixing them breakfast. I really get off on that,” he said. “Music is the other side of me. It’s more me dealing with my inner demons.”

Photo credit: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images