Kirstie Alley Fires up Twitter With Praise for Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Social media is speaking out after Kirstie Alley praised President Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet Monday night, the Cheers alum applauded the president for reacting to the pandemic with “boundless energy” and “sincerity,” comments that did not go over well with some Twitter users who have differing opinions on how Trump has handled the current crisis.

Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump

I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

“Potato patato people, potato patato,” Alley wrote in a follow up tweet, later adding, “I compliment people when they do well … blah blah blah.”

In response to the current pandemic, Trump has declared a national emergency and, along with his White House Coronavirus Task Force, laid out a 15-day plan to slow the spread and flatten the curve. As cases within the country continue to rise, however, the president has suggested that he is considering easing social distancing once those 15 days are up and “opening up” America in an effort to heal the hurting economy.

Keep scrolling to see how Alley’s comments are going over on social media.

“Are you serious?????” questioned one Twitter user. “What President are you watching?”

Oh



My



God.



🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

(And I know I’m not suppose to touch my face. I couldn’t help it.) — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) March 24, 2020

“Love you Kirstie, don’t be afraid to speak your mind!!” commented another person. “[President Trump] has done an a amazing job protecting the American People!!”

“Nobody has destroyed America as efficiently as Trump,” criticized one.

“Thank you, Kirstie!!” added somebody else. “When most celebrities are full of hatred 4 our President, it’s nice 2 see some common sense coming from Hollywood. Don’t think everyone should have my political views, but if Hollywood could voice their opinions W/OUT hatred, I would be more understanding.”

“No more koolaid for Kirstie,” wrote another.

“Am I missing the sarcasm here?” asked one person. “Because I’m pretty sure he is defying medical experts and pushing for the country to go back to work in the middle of an unresolved pandemic.”

“For crying out loud Kirstie, how many cults are you in?” questioned another.

“He doesn’t care about us. He doesn’t listen to doctors telling us to stay home. He won’t push a stimulus package that takes care of the American worker,” added another person. “Kirstie, usually I swear and tell people to make love to themselves, but instead I pray for you with such a ridiculous tweet.”

“Are you out of your mind?” asked somebody else. “What press conferences are you watching? I watch the ones with lies, misinformation, & jabs at Mitt Romney, & others.”

“Kristie Alley is praising Donald Trump. Bro, 2020 is a wild one,” commented one Twitter user.

“He is not doing well,” wrote somebody else. “He failed to act as far back as November, people were warning him, he chose not to lift a freaking finger.”

“Thank you for such a nice thoughtful message for President Trump,” applauded one person. “Such a refreshing change from the likes of other celebrities. You are super cool.”

“His lie directly killed a man and put the man’s wife in ICU. Not from covid but because he gave incorrect, incomplete medical advice,” somebody else pointed out, referencing Trump’s claims about chloroquine phosphate. “He’s not doing well. At. All.”

“What exactly has he done well?” asked another.

“Whether you like him or not it was nice to see a sane celebrity say something nice about our President,” commented one person. “So, Thank You.”

“I get it, I do, but neither his behavior nor his actions arent praiseworthy and complimenting him only encourages his dangerous behavior- any stroke to his ego allows him to feel as though he can do no wrong,” tweeted another person. “Hes a very dangerous man and really shouldn’t be encouraged at all.”

Me reading Kristie Alley praise Trump 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IKirlZrX6J — Josephine (@JosephineAnneK) March 24, 2020

“The ‘president’ is literally killing people with his misinformation and when people are angry about that and call out your bullshit, all you have to say is blah blah blah. But now you have all the Trumphumpers following you and kissing ass so enjoy that Kirstie,” another person slammed Alley’s comments. “Disgusting.”