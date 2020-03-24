Kirstie Alley Praises Donald Trump's Response to Coronavirus: 'I Highly Commend You'

Kirstie Alley made waves on social media Monday evening when she tweeted her thanks at President Donald Trump, who she said is handling the coronavirus pandemic with "boundless energy" and "sincerity." The Cheers actress took to Twitter following Trump's press conference with his coronavirus task force to let him know her thoughts.

"Dear Mr. President, [Donald Trump]," Alley, 69, began. "I wanted to than you for [your] recent decorum, sincerity, & care toward us. YOu're taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for [your] boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you." Her message for the president got a lot of heat, to which she responded in a few messages on Twitter as well. After radio personality John Melendez asked if she was "out of her mind," she quote retweeted his criticism and wrote, "BlAh blAh blAh."

Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump

"Potato potato people, potato potato," she continued cryptically. In another tweet, she wrote, "I compliment people when they do well ... blah blah blah."

A few hours later, she said, "You can tell a lot about people who belittle you for your views and beliefs, when [you] aren't even TALKING TO THEM! [laughing emojis] My bestie and I call these people CHIMERS ..they ALWAYS chime in when [you] are speaking to someone else [laughing emoji]."

Alley did not specifically say what parts of Trump's messaging she enjoyed Monday evening. In his speech, Trump said that he wants to reopen the country for business in weeks, not months, and claimed without evidence that continued closures could result in more deaths than the pandemic itself.

Alley's tweets Monday were certainly not the first time she has been outspoken politically. Last year, she went after Bette Midler after Midler made waves with a racially insensitive tweet. The Hocus Pocus actress, who is one of Trump's most outspoken adversaries, shared a photo from a campaign rally and expressed surprise at seeing so many black men in attendance. "Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be 'blackground'?" The 72-year-old quipped at the time.

The joke caused backlash, particularly among Trump supporters of color who took offense to Midler's suggestion that black people would have to be bribed to be at a Trump rally. Among the many others who spoke out was Alley, who previously endorsed Trump ahead of the 2016 election, only to later reverse her position.

"This is one of the most racist degrading 'jokes' I've seen on Twitter & that's saying a lot," Alley responded. "We get it Bette, you hate Trump & that's your right but to imply Black men have to be PAID to celebrate their OWN political views is pure and REAL racism. And 'BLACKGROUND'?? WTF??!!"