Kirsten Storms Gives Aneurysm Update Amid ‘General Hospital’ Hiatus

Kirsten Storms is staying hopeful as she learns more about her brain aneurysm.

Amid the General Hospital star’s hiatus from acting, she updated her Instagram followers with the latest information about her health condition, saying surgery is not in her immediate future. Her latest update appears to negate one she gave a few months ago where surgery appeared imminent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve received a lot of social media support on this subject, so I want to give an update on my medical situation,” the Zenon actress wrote this week alongside a mirror selfie. “My last appointment was with a new neurosurgeon in St. Louis. He told me that I am in the ‘gray zone’ for the aneurysm procedure. It’s not super small, but it’s not at the mandatory surgery size.”

“Basically, I can keep monitoring it – or have the coiling done, BUT he told me I wasn’t in immediate/’OMG! it’s going to burst tomorrow!’ kind of danger. Obvi, great news,” she continued.

“Trying to see if I’m comfortable with the ‘wait and see if it gets worse’ plan. I do know that I am not eager to hop right on the operating table.”

After offering a message of appreciation for the support she’s received on social media, she also hinted at a potential return to General Hospital. “HAPPY HOLIDAYS and maaaaybe you will be seeing me back in Port Charles soon,” she concluded her post.

Storms, 41, underwent a craniotomy in June 2021 to remove “a very large cyst that had split into two” in the lower part of her brain. During a follow-up scan in January 2025, doctors discovered the aneurysm. She underwent a “coiling” procedure, which blocks blood flow to the aneurysm.

She took a hiatus from General Hospital in July, moving from Los Angeles to Nashville with her 11-year-old daughter, Harper.

“It was clear I needed to change some things in my life asap,” she shared about her decision to move to Nashville. “For my own personal reasons, no longer living in Los Angeles was very important to me. The biggest reason for the move was Harper, but a lot of it was for my physical and mental health. And my overall happiness.”