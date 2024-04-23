Kate Middleton Just Received a Huge Royal Honor Amid Cancer Treatment

Middleton has been appointed as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

Kate Middleton has been receiving treatment for a cancer diagnosis over the past couple of months, but in a bright spot amidst the harrowing experience, she just received a huge Royal honor. On Tuesday, April 23, King Charles III appointed his daughter-in-law as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

This is a historic moment for the Royal Family and Middleton — who is married to Charles' son William, the Prince of Wales — as she is the first Royal Companion named to this order, as reported by Us Weekly.

According to the British royal family's official website, "The Companion of Honour is a special award granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government lasting over a long period of time." Some previous recipients of the honor include actress Dame Maggie Smith, politician John Major, and bishop Desmond Tutu.

Notably, William also received a big honor, as he has been appointed Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, by his father. The role had been vacant for the past two years, following Charles' ascent to the throne of England. The position is awarded to members of the military, or civil service, who have displayed exemplary service.

In March, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior, after her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Middleton explained. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Middleton went on to say that it has "taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," and "time to explain everything" to her children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. The British royal also said that she needs "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment, and added that her husband Prince William "by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance" while she is "getting better every day."