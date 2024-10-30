King Charles Visits ‘Holistic’ Spa for ‘Rejuvenation Treatment’ Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III visited a spa in Bangalore, India on his way home from his royal tour of Australia and Samoa. The 75-year-old monarch stayed at the Soukya International Holistic Health Center (SIHHC) with his wife Queen Camilla, according to a report by The New India Express. They took part in the facility’s “rejuvenation treatment,” though it’s not clear what that entails.

“Their Majesties had a short private stopover in India to help break the long journey back from Samoa. They return to the U.K. this morning,” confirmed a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. According to reporters in India, the king’s time at SIHHC included morning yoga sessions, one round of “rejuvenation treatment” after breakfast and a “second round of therapies” after lunch, followed by a meditation session before dinner. In between, he and the queen took long walks around the resort and visited the organic farm and cattle shed.

According to a report by PEOPLE, the king and queen have visited SIHHC before on multiple occasions. The king has a long history with non-conventional medical treatment, including herbal medicines and tinctures and other New Age-style therapies. He famously advocated for coffee enemas to be used to as a part of cancer treatment in 2004. This raised some concern when he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but so far his treatment has been conventional as far as the public knows.

The king’s condition has improved over the course of this year, which is the only reason his royal tour of Australia was allowed to proceed in the first place. The king and his doctors chose to temporarily pause his cancer treatments altogether during the trip, but Buckingham Palace has confirmed that they will resume when he gets home.

The details of King Charles’ treatment have been kept secret for the sake of his safety and privacy. We do not know for sure what type of cancer the king has, although we know he was not treated with chemotherapy. The same privacy was extended to his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, who did receive chemotherapy and is now returning to work gradually as well. The royal family continues to ask for privacy when it comes to their health.