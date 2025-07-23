King Charles Shares Rare Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles briefly updated the public on his cancer journey on Tuesday as he continues to undergo treatment.

The monarch was asked about his health by Lee Harman of Bury St Edmunds during his visit with Queen Camilla to Newmarket, England, on Tuesday, Hello! magazine reports.

“I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was ‘just one of those things,’” Harman told the PA news agency, revealing that after he told the royal about his own cancer journey, “He asked me how I was and I said ‘I’m all good’, I got the all clear from cancer last year.”

King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The parade marks the end of 44 weeks of training for 171 Officer Cadets. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch. (Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Charles is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed kind of cancer, the diagnosis of which Buckingham Palace confirmed in February 2024. The monarch did take some time away from his public-facing duties, but in April 2024, he returned to his usual schedule.

In March of this year, King Charles was briefly hospitalized “following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time. “The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

In April, Charles opened up in a rare public statement about the “daunting and at times frightening” experience of being diagnosed with cancer during a Buckingham Palace reception honoring community-based initiatives that raise cancer awareness and support those living with the disease.

King Charles III travels by carriage from the Houses of Parliament on July 17, 2024 in London, England. King Charles III delivers the King’s Speech setting out the new Labour government’s policies and proposed legislation for the coming parliamentary session. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones,” he said at the time. “But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.”

He continued, “It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years. And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits — that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.”