King Charles Reportedly 'Hammered' Queen Elizabeth to Change Royal Title Despite Pledge

Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death, her eldest son and heir, Charles, reportedly implored her to make a change for the monarchy's future. According to the Daily Mail, Charles "hammered away relentlessly" at Elizabeth to make Camilla simply a "Queen" instead of "Queen Consort" upon his ascension to the throne. Following Queen Elizabeth's death in September and Charles subsequently becoming King Charles III, Buckingham Palace may follow the current monarch's lead for Camilla's title.

The Daily Mail's "well-placed sources" claim that Buckingham Palace will officially describe Camilla as "Queen" instead of "Queen Consort." As Christopher Anderson, the author of The King: The Life of Charles III, explained to Fox News, Charles asked Elizabeth if he could refer to Camilla as "Queen" when he became king. Anderson said, "For the past 18 years, I've been telling people that Camilla would be queen… as Charles pledged when he convinced Queen Elizabeth to allow him to marry his longtime mistress in 2005, and not 'queen consort,' which is a title that has never really existed." He added, "The wife of the king is of course his consort, but she is also, simply, the queen."

"I've never ceased to be amazed at how gullible both the British press and public were on this issue," Andersen continued. "Charles never intended to keep his promise to the British people, who have always kept a special place in their hearts for the woman who they felt was robbed of the title – Princess Diana." Interestingly enough, prior to Charles becoming king, there was speculation about what Camilla's title would be. It was previously rumored that she might be referred to as a "princess consort." However, months before her death, Elizabeth expressed her support for Camilla and confirmed that she would be a king when Charles ascended to the throne.

On the 70th anniversary of her rule, Elizabeth penned a message to her subjects. The message included a note about the role that she hoped Camilla would fill by Charles' side. She wrote in February 2022, she wrote, "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service." Even though it was Elizabeth's "sincere wish" that Camilla would become a Queen Consort, it appears as though Charles has other ideas as he forges his own path as a monarch.