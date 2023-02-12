King Charles Gives Hope to Prince Harry Reunion With Reaction to Fan's Question

Many followers of The Royal Family have been watching the skies for signs related to King Charles and the invitees to his upcoming coronation. A recent interaction is giving fans hope that the new monarch and his son, Prince Harry, will have a reunion at the upcoming event.

Some reports have indicated that Prince William and King Charles are at odds over how to handle Prince Harry's potential invitation to the coronation. The sons and their father are strained due to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's public airing of grievances about the Royals. The prince's tell-all memoir didn't help matters much, but it would seem the king is still soft on his son.

While making a public appearance on Feb. 8, Charles was lobbed a question by a fan about his son and urged him to "bring back Harry." Charles was a bit too far to clearly hear the person, asking them to repeat. "Harry, your son!"

The king would go on to laugh off the request and respond with some positivity for the onlooker. "It would be nice," Charles told the person, potentially supporting reports that he wants his son "back in the family."

"It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family," a source told PEOPLE. "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Royal historian Robert Lacey adds that the need for reconciliation comes with heavier consequences than just repairing the family. "Quite apart from [Charles'] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way," Lacey told PEOPLE. "What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities."

For now, it isn't known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be at the coronation in May. The latest reports note that the couple have been invited, thought it is not known if they will attend.