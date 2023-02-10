Where Prince William and King Charles Stand on Family Feud With Harry

Over the past few months, there have been numerous reports about the strife within the British royal family. But, how are they doing today? More specifically, where do King Charles III and Prince William stand with Prince Harry following the release of his memoir, Spare?

According to PEOPLE, William is "most upset" about Harry's memoir, which was released in January. A source told the outlet that the heir to the British throne is incensed about some of the allegations that his younger shared, of which he made several. One of the allegations saw Harry accusing his older brother of physically attacking him at his home after the two quarreled about Meghan Markle. Apparently, William "needs time to calm down" after the drama.

"He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic," the source said. "But I don't think he will back down — it's whether they can move beyond it and accept that they view things differently." Valentine Low, a royal correspondent, added that William "will be furious about the betrayals of confidences." Meanwhile, William and Harry's father, Charles, is of another mind when it comes to the situation. The monarch reportedly wants the situation to "calm down" in advance of his upcoming coronation, which will take place on May 6.

"It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it," the insider explained. "He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue." While Charles reportedly wants Harry to be a part of his coronation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have yet to be invited to the event. That may be welcome news to William, who allegedly isn't supportive of Harry and Meghan attending the coronation.

"The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult," a source close to the monarchy told the Daily Mail in late January. "Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them."