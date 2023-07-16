King Charles Bans Royal From Buckingham Palace

King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now the top dog in the U.K. to kick off 2023. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed fellow Royal Family member and his brother from having a presence at Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew is no longer allowed an office in the building and cannot use the address.

"Any presence at the Palace is officially over," a palace source told the outlet. "The King has made it clear. He isn't a working royal. He's on his own."

King Charles is throwing shamed Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace, it has been reported.https://t.co/DaZU1XDngE — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) December 24, 2022

The decision comes after Andrew's role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, including his settlement in a U.S. civil sex assault lawsuit that paid millions of pounds to Virginia Giuffre. She had claimed to be an alleged victim of Epstein's sex trafficking operation, telling BBC's Panorama in 2019 that she was trafficked for Prince Andrew, leading to the court decision and public opinion swaying away from the royal. Andrew made no admission of liability as a result of the settlement.

The decision by King Charles follows his decision to remove Prince Andrew's role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, giving it to Queen Consort Camilla. The Duke also lost his 24-hour, 3 million pound security and will have to foot the bill for his own PR team going forward. The Sun notes that Andrew still has the 31-bedroom Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, but that might change in the future.

One certain thing is that the Royal's Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve will be a little more awkward than in past years. The Duke's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also be in attendance for the first time in 30 years. She has been in the headlines a lot following the death of Queen Elizabeth due to her care for the late monarch's corgis.

King Charles will give his first Christmas Day address this weekend, checking off his royal duties leading up to his coronation in May. Charles and Camilla will officially be crowned King and Queen Consort, with the official site painting the picture for May's events.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the official royal website read. The Coronation of His Majesty The King is on Saturday, May 6, 2023.