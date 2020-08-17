Ghislaine Maxwell: Prince Andrew Allegedly Warned 'Circle Is Closing' Following Jeffrey Epstein Associate's Arrest

Prince Andrew has been criticized for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and now things don't seem to look so good for The Duke of York. One year after Epstein's arrest for allegedly running a sex-trafficking circle, Maxwell was arrested in July as she awaits her trial date the following July of 2021. However, her arrest could complicate things for Andrew now that she's behind bars.

Professor Trevor Farrow of Osgoode Hall Law School at York University in Toronto, has doubts that Andrew will get off the hook unless he has a credible way of proving he genuinely had no idea what was going on. "If other people are getting charged and coming forward [...] the circle seems to be tightening around those who were involved," he said according to the Express before adding, "If he can credibly claim that he had no idea what was going on, that will be one thing. If it's something different, the circle seems to be closing in on those directly involved in all of these activities."

While several victims have come forward, one in particular recalls three separate occasions in which Andrew forced intercourse with her. Virginia Roberts Giuffre — one victim also featured in Netflix's docuseries regarding this dark scandal, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich — has accused the prince of having sex with her three different times. However, despite these claims, and having a picture with Andrew with Maxwell in the background smiling, Buckingham Palace denied such accusations. "It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation," the statement reads according to the outlet.

Maxwell was arrested in July by the FBI in Bradford, New Hampshire, and on the day of her arrest was also charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors and perjury. Essentially, she is accused of helping Epstein acquire young girls who were expected to engage in sexual activity with adults. She was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, which is a place known for its awful conditions.

Andrew was allegedly introduced to Epstein through Maxwell and the three were often photographed and seen together at social events. However, after his name was brought up following her arrest, he resigned from his royal duties over his relationship with the pair and sources say he is very concerned in the wake of her arrest.