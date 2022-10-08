Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Receive Uplifting Update After Her Death

Queen Elizabeth's corgis seem to be adjusting well to their new home. One of the new royal pet owners, Sarah Ferguson, spoke to the Telegraph (via E! News) on Oct. 5 about Muick and Sandy's welfare. It was a "big honor" for the Duchess of York to have taken in the late monarch's dogs, which she called "national treasures" and said had been appropriately trained. Her ex-husband, and the queen's son Prince Andrew, originally gave the Pembroke Welsh corgis to the monarch. After she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, his and Ferguson's dogs were returned to them at Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle.

The Telegraph reported that the dogs have a few new siblings at their current home: five Norfolk terriers."They all balance out," the duchess told the outlet. "The carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now." A dorgi, Fergus, and Muick were given to the queen by Andrew during the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2021 to lift her spirits while her husband, Prince Philip, was hospitalized, The Telegraph reported. One month later, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at age 99, and Fergus died the following May. The queen was then given another corgi puppy by Andrew, Sandy, whom Ferguson had also found for her.

Following the state funeral, footage was broadcast of Muick and Sandy being led out to await the arrival of the queen's coffin at her final resting place of Windsor. In the wake of his grandmother's death, Prince William told a concerned fan waiting in line to see the queen's coffin lying in state at Westminster Palace in London that Muick and Sandy "are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten, I'm sure." Additionally, the queen cared for Candy, a dorgi, for 18 years before she passed away. Several outlets reported after her passing that the dog died this past summer. Lissy, a cocker spaniel, survived the queen along with Muick and Sandy. Several reports have indicated that the pet, who won the 2022 Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship, now lives with her trainer.