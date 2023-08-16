Charles Esten Dishes on Upcoming 'Nashville' Reunion

A Nashville reunion is happening, and Charles Esten is dropping all the details. The actor and musician, who portrayed songwriter and guitarist Deacon Claybourne on the musical soap, will be heading out on the road for a Nashville Reunion Tour. Five years after the series ended, Esten, Clare Bowen, Jonathan Jackson, and Sam Palladio will be performing classic songs from the hit series along with original material.

As Esten prepares to tour with his former castmates, he is also preparing to drop his long-awaited debut album early next year and spoke to People all about it. With Chris Carmack also joining one of the upcoming dates, there will be a lot to look forward to. Fans will be able to relive their favorite songs from Nashville five years after the series ended and fall in love with brand-new tunes. Although they are "still talking setlist," Esten says they "always like to have a song or two up our sleeve that you might not quite expect."

"Right now, it's been so long since we've done this together that we're really looking to fulfill for ourselves, what we're fulfilling for them, which is, 'Let's go back, let's go sit in that beautiful car we got to drive around called Nashville,'" Esten shared. "I get to put Deacon's boots back on again if you will. I'll definitely be standing behind some of his guitars, as I ended up with them. The music is all so meaningful to us, and what we found over the years is that for people that love Nashville, that's true for them as well. I'll get to sing a couple of songs with Clare that we did on the show, definitely, Johnathan and Clare and Sam will do a song or two together. We're real excited because Chris Carmack will be able to join us in Chicago, so that opens up a few more of those songs that I always love so well."

The tour is set to kick off on September 23 in Chicago and will obviously be hitting Nashville just two days later before going international in October. Fans can then catch them in Scotland and England throughout the month before it comes to a close in Wales on October 18. Whether more guests will join them is unknown, but fans may want to keep their eyes out for any other surprises.

Nashville ran for four seasons on ABC before getting picked up by CMT for Seasons 5 and 6. The series follows the lives of various and fictional country music singers in the Birthplace of Country Music. Along with Esten, Bowen, Jackson, Palladio, and Carmack, Nashville starred an ensemble cast that also included Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere, Eric Close, Robert Wisdom, Powers Boothe, and more. Fans can stream the series on Amazon Freevee and Hulu if they want to relive all the drama or prepare for the upcoming reunion tour.