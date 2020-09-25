'Father of the Bride' Reunion: How to Watch the Netflix Special

✖

Fans have been thrilled over news of the Father of the Bride reunion special that Netflix has put together, and we now have all the details on how to watch it. Hilariously titled Father of the Bride: Part 3(ish), the special kicks off Friday, Sept. 25, at 6 pm ET. Since it is a charity event, supporting and benefiting the World Central Kitchen, it will not just be available to Netflix subscribers, but to everyone who can stream it.

Fans will be able to stream it on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, or from Netflix’s official Facebook page, if they prefer. It appears as if the main cast will all be retuning for the special. This includes Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Martin Short. Additionally, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newbern and Kieran Culkin are all also confirmed as well. There are also scheduled to be a "a few special guests" popping in as well.

We have a first look at the teaser of the #FatherOfTheBride mini-sequel! @JennaBushHager will interview @SteveMartinToGo tomorrow on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/sQBsNeACAO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 24, 2020

The Father of the Bride reunion was first teased by the film's co-writer, Nancy Meyers. On Instagram, Meyers shared a an image from the film's poster, and captioned it, "If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!" Notably, this actually may have not been the first tease for the special.

Back in April, Meyers sparked some social media attention, when she shared a photo of her kitchen on Instagram. Shortly thereafter, she spoke with Vanity Fair about it, saying, "I’ve never shown my house on Instagram because I don’t know, I just prefer to keep that private I think. But through all of this, I really didn’t care much about that anymore, so I was heading up the kitchen stairs carrying my phone and I just snapped it and posted it. I didn’t give it that much thought. I wasn’t expecting the reaction it received."

She continued, "My kitchen was built in 1998. It’s not all new and shiny and if you watch HGTV like I do, you know the kitchens on those shows are always fairly big and always the big reveal of the episode. So, I was surprised by my 22-year-old kitchen getting so much attention." Finally, before concluding the interview, Meyers mentioned that she was working on something secretive, but stated, "I can’t talk about it quite yet." It appears that Father of the Bride: Part 3(ish) may have been that project.