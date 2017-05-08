Kim Zolciak Shares New Details About Son’s Vision After Dog Attack

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak explained that her son’s vision has not been damaged after being attacked by a dog earlier this month.

“He’s doing awesome, thank you for asking,” the Don’t Be Tardy star said.

The 38-year-old mother of six then explained that her 4-year-old son, Kash, has been making a remarkable recovery. His vision is “perfect,” but there still seems to be other issues that might require further medical attention.

“He’s doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about,” Zolciak said. “The rest we can fix.”

While the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum did admit that her son is healing properly, she was not willing to dish on the details of the attack or the dog’s owner saying she has “been advised not to [talk about it] at this point,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Even though he was hospitalized after the dog attack, Kim said that Kash is still fan of pets.

“He’s an animal lover,” she said. “I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats.”

Last week, Kim Zolciak took to Instagram to share a moving photo showing her and husband Kroy Biermann watching over Kash as the youngster rests on a hospital bed.

“I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child. The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments, his will and his positive attitude,” she wrote in the caption.

“Kroy, I and his doctors are amazed by his progress. 😍Again he will have no physical problems once he is fully healed and we are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well,” she wrote. “He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him 🙊 I could eat him up, (he is still out of school).”

Kim concluded the post by saying: “Thank you again for EVERYONE’S love, support and prayers. They have not gone unnoticed. And I firmly believe they made all the difference. 💋 P.S. the nurse in this pic Danielle walked the halls with me, reassured me and found me a staircase (I avoid elevators) and was so sweet to us! Thank you Danielle (if you are reading this) 😉 GOD is sooo Good!”

