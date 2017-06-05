Kim Zolciak Snaps Bikini Selfie While On Beach Holiday

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is on vacation with her family and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is putting her beach bod on display for all of her followers to see.

On Monday, the mother of six took to Snapchat to unleash a skin-filled mirror selfie that showed her sporting an orange bikini. She coupled the daring swimsuit with a pair of over-sized Aviator sunglasses as her long blond locks flowed down her back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The exotic vacation is a much-needed break for the 39-year-old reality star and the rest of the Biermann family. Last month, Kim’s 4-year-old son Kash was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a dog attack. The Don’t Be Tardy star says that the incident caused her “anxiety,” and that she is extremely happy to be on vacation now with all of her kids.

Up Next: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Shows Love to Stray Dog After Traumatic Dog Bite

She captioned one of the snaps from her vacation: “No place I’d rather be! Happy and at peace (I have had so much anxiety since the incident with Kash often times it’s overbearing) thankful I can try and refocus my energy and lift my vibration.”

No place I’d rather be! ❤ happy and at peace (I have had so much anxiety since the incident with Kash often times it’s overbearing) thankful I can try and refocus my energy and lift my vibration ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

In May, Kim and her hubby Kroy spent several days in the hospital with Kash as he healed from the eye injury. They were initially worried that their son sustained damage to his vision, but fortunately, he can see perfectly fine. Kim took to Instagram multiple times to thank her followers for their outpouring of love and support during that difficult situation.

More: ‘Real Housewife’ Kim Zolciak Celebrates 2.5 Million Followers With Topless Photo

She shared a photo of Kash’s eye with the caption: “Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone (sic) of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr. Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr. Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed. THANK YOU… Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood.”