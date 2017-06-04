Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Shows Love to Stray Dog After Traumatic Dog Bite

Kash Biermann isn’t letting his traumatic experience with dogs dampen his love for the animals.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Snapchat to share images of her 4-year-old son helping a stray dog during their family vacation to Turks and Caicos. Zolciak-Biermann and friend Tracey Bloom previously found the stray black dog, who appeared to have just given birth, alone in the rain. Zolciak-Biermann’s husband, Kroy Biermann, fed the dog and it came to the family’s vacation villa door.

It didn’t take long for Kash to want meet the dog, but Zolciak-Biermann warned him not to get too close to the hungry pooch.

“You guys back up,” she said. “Do not get too close. [The dog] gets very nervous, she’s very nervous. Back up you guys, she’s very nervous. Please back up. Kash.”

Despite his mother’s warning, Kash stayed by the animal and ultimately, Zolciak-Biermann saw the sweetness in the situation.

“Kash has been trying to give her his breakfast all morning, go figure,” she said in the video.

Kash suffered “very traumatic injuries” from a dog attack on April 23, but that clearly hasn’t stopped him from loving animals.

Earlier in the week, the Don’t Be Tardy star shared a photo of her son cuddling a puppy on her Instagram and wrote about his continued love of dogs.

“Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals. Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didn’t/don’t want him to fear animals after all his been through.”