Kim Kardashian's Latest Video Has Twitter Zeroing in on Odd Detail

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian posted a video of herself wearing one of her many fashionable ensembles. But, her outfit wasn't what grabbed many fans' attention. Numerous Twitter users quickly pointed out one particularly odd detail about Kardashian's video — the fact that her skin (aside from her hands) appears to have been darkened.

In the short clip, Kardashian can be seen donning a fashionable look, which included a chocolate-colored top, maroon pants, a matching maroon bomber jacket, and a Louis Vuitton purse. However, on Twitter, fans were much more focused on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's appearance in the clip. Kardashian appeared to be sporting a darker skin tone than usual, which is perhaps the result of makeup, tanning, or the lighting. Many Twitter users even zeroed in on the reality star's hand to showcase just how deep her skin tone appears to be, as her hands reveal her naturally lighter skin tone.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian's latest video sparked a ton of conversation amongst individuals online. Scroll down to see what some of those people are saying about the interesting clip.