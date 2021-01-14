Kim Kardashian's Latest Video Has Twitter Zeroing in on Odd Detail
On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian posted a video of herself wearing one of her many fashionable ensembles. But, her outfit wasn't what grabbed many fans' attention. Numerous Twitter users quickly pointed out one particularly odd detail about Kardashian's video — the fact that her skin (aside from her hands) appears to have been darkened.
In the short clip, Kardashian can be seen donning a fashionable look, which included a chocolate-colored top, maroon pants, a matching maroon bomber jacket, and a Louis Vuitton purse. However, on Twitter, fans were much more focused on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's appearance in the clip. Kardashian appeared to be sporting a darker skin tone than usual, which is perhaps the result of makeup, tanning, or the lighting. Many Twitter users even zeroed in on the reality star's hand to showcase just how deep her skin tone appears to be, as her hands reveal her naturally lighter skin tone.
January 13, 2021
Unsurprisingly, Kardashian's latest video sparked a ton of conversation amongst individuals online. Scroll down to see what some of those people are saying about the interesting clip.
prevnext
her hand said https://t.co/NpFSRUKX6J pic.twitter.com/2zNhOS9wqn— Zack Fox (@zackfox) January 13, 2021
prevnext
Other than this being the most forced thing I’ve ever seen...why are the hands pink and face brown? the math is not mathing https://t.co/lut8kEXSN2— P (@parisCo_) January 13, 2021
prevnext
HER HAND WHITE AS SHIT😂😂😂 https://t.co/32GDrMxBLw— 🦦 (@Mendelkels) January 13, 2021
prevnext
U must be stopped I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/RV2wMVsJDe— 824k_Jr ✪ (@824kJr) January 13, 2021
prevnext
PLS the difference between her hand and her face 😭😭 https://t.co/xzde4EQwhW— tierra✨ (@_tierrabrielle) January 13, 2021
prevnext
Why do you always forget your hands? https://t.co/f0LxYNAZE1— The Doll Titan (@darriqueenn) January 13, 2021
prev
The difference between her hand and face it taking me out https://t.co/lLNveUv1ji— umut (@lovesickrystal) January 13, 2021