Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants 'Fresh Start' as 'All Signs Point to Divorce' From Kanye West

Rumors have been swirling that Kim Kardashian is planning to divorce husband Kanye West, and according to a new source, the reality star is ready for a "fresh start" both personally and professionally. "Kim is focusing on the new year and a lot of amazing things that are coming her way," a source told Entertainment Tonight, referencing Kardashian's new business ventures.

In regards to her marriage, they claimed that "Kim has tried everything she can to make things work with Kanye but it’s not working. Kim has held on to the relationship in hopes of a change and for the sake of the kids, but all signs are pointing to divorce." Another source previously told ET that the two have been "trying to save their marriage" but that it has been "difficult" for Kardashian when West "acts out."

"She is focused on raising her kids and making sure they're in a safe, stable environment and has felt overwhelmed trying to take care of him too," they said. Kardashian and West married in 2014 and share four children, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. West is reportedly currently at the family's home in Wyoming while Kardashian is in Los Angeles with her children.

This week, the Kardashian family filmed the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will end this year after 20 seasons. It was announced in December that the family has signed a new contract with Hulu for a new reality series.

ET's source said that the KKW Beauty founder is "sad to see" Keeping Up With the Kardashians end but "excited about working with Hulu" on the new show. "The opportunity gives her more creative input and will be a fresh start," the source said.

The Kardashian family announced the end of their long-running E! show in September. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."