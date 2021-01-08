Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Band Amid Reported Impending Divorce From Kanye West

✖

Kim Kardashian is keeping parts of her marriage to Kanye West close to heart! The day before reports surfaced that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, was preparing to divorce her husband, Kardashian was photographed exiting her car for a visit with grandmother MJ while wearing her delicate wedding band.

In the photos, obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian sports a monochromatic brown leather outfit, completed with a matching puffer jacket and headband. "[West] knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," the magazine's source shared of the rapper's mindset, noting he was bracing himself for an official divorce filing. "He’s OK. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon."

The couple married in 2014, and share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 19 months. Page Six was the first to break news of the A-listers' imminent divorce Tuesday, with an insider claiming the KKW Beauty founder had already retained a divorce attorney, Laura Wasser for the upcoming legal battle.

The "Runaway" rapper and his wife have lived apart from one another for most of 2020, with Kardashian living in Los Angeles with their children and West living on his $14 million Wyoming ranch. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer; she is serious about her prison reform campaign," Page Six's source shared. "Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it."

It was a tough year for the couple, as West's erratic behavior was on display both on Twitter and on the world stage as he launched a 2020 presidential campaign. Amid the peak of his public behavior in July, Kardashian made a rare public statement about her husband's bipolar disorder. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," the reality star wrote at the time. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar [sic] disorder."