Kim Kardashian Writes Sweet Father's Day Tribute to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is sending Father's Day love to her ex-husband, Kanye West. The Kardashians star made sure to pay tribute to the rapper on Sunday, thanking him for everything he's done for their four kids – North 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3. Kardashian shared two sweet photos of the "Praise God" artist to her Instagram Story on Father's Day, playing and laughing with his kids.

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father's Day Ye," Kardashian wrote alongside one of the photos. The Skims founder also made sure to honor her late father, Robert Kardashian, as well as Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to her mom, Kris Jenner, from 1991 to 2015.

"Happy Fathers Day to the best daddy ever!" Kardashian wrote next to a photo of her father before his passing. "The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you're all the way up in heaven and they gave me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love you with all my soul." To the Olympian, she wrote alongside old family photos, "Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad. Happy Father's Day."

Kardashian and West have been working to co-parent peacefully following her February 2021 divorce filing, but the SKKN by Kim founder revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April that the two didn't communicate for eight months at the start of their split. "We went off and on. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then we started talking again, and I went to the Donda premiere," Kardashian shared at the time.

"I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff," she clarified. "Him and I just took a minute of not talking. And I think in relationships, it'll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day." Looking back at her own mother and father's divorce, Kardashian noted, "I look back and my mom and dad went through their hard time and it took people a minute to readjust. And I've seen it all before, I think we just have a different kind of platform now. But you know, it doesn't mean that maybe because he expressed himself in a certain way that he's not an amazing person and amazing friend. I do believe that we'll have that again. I'm always really hopeful."