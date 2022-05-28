Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Lack of Invitation to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

✖

Rob Kardashian wasn't the only one missing at his sister Kourtney's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. The two exchanged vows after getting their marriage license at a Santa Barbra courthouse with just Barker's father and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Days later, the entire family, sans Rob, flew to Italy for a three-day extravaganza of festivities. Rob, who has been relatively absent from the show since at least 2016, reportedly didn't attend because of his disdain for the paparazzi. He will more than likely attend another celebration the newly married couple plan to hold in California, a larger one for their family and friends. But also noticeably absent was Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kourtney's momager Kris Jenner for 25 years. Jenner walked her previous stepchildren, including Kim and Khloe, down the aisle at their weddings. But she was reportedly snubbed for Kourtney's occasion.

Page Six reports that Caitlyn is not happy about not getting her invite in the mail, despite her being a parent to Kourtney's two younger sisters Kendall and Kylie who were both present. "She is shocked," a source on Caitlyn's team told the media outlet. But Kardashian sources told TMZ that there are no hard feelings on Kourtney's end and that Jenner "simply didn't make the cut." Caitlyn should feel in good company as Kourtney's ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, was also not in attendance.

Caitlyn is also absent on the family's new reality series on Hulu, The Kardashians. She wrote in one Tweet. "Of course no bad blood. I love my family and am thrilled for the show continuing. But I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show."

Things haven't necessarily been smooth sailing since Caitlyn and Kris split. In her memoir, Caitlyn accused Kris of withholding her earnings from her speaking engagements and more when Kris was her manager. She also alleged that Kris was well aware of her internal struggle with her gender identity, which eventually led to her transition. Kris denied such, and her three eldest stepchildren – Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe – all sided with mom. But Kim maintains a relationship with Caitlyn, while Kris admits they aren't as close but there is love and respect.