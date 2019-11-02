Kim Kardashian Reveals Reason Why Daughter Chicago Was Edited Into Their Family Halloween Photo

The Kardashian family always goes all-out for Halloween and this year was no exception, with Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West choosing a Flinstone theme for their group costume this year. On Friday, Kardashian shared a series of photos from a Halloween shoot the family had, with Kardashian dressed as Betty Rubble, daughter North as Wilma Flinstone, son Saint as Fred Flinstone, daughter Chicago as Pebbles and son Saint as Bamm-Bamm. Meanwhile, West was dressed in a full Dino suit.

After the reality star shared the snap, fans instantly noticed that Chicago appeared to be Photoshopped in, a move Kardashian referenced in her caption with a simple explanation.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!” she wrote. “LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

The editing job wasn’t the best, with part of Chicago’s foot missing and the 1-year-old appearing blurry in the professionally shot photo.

Chicago did pose for a photo without her dad present, happily sitting in between her mom and big sister in a snap included in a separate slideshow Kardashian shared.

Along with her family ensemble, the KKW Beauty founder also put together a solo Halloween costume, dressing as Elle Woods from legally blonde, an appropriate choice considering Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer. She even recreated Elle’s iconic Harvard video application from the movie, which included the star in a blonde wig and sequin bikini as well as other outfits from the film.

Kardashian opened up about her decision to become a lawyer in an interview with Vogue earlier this year, explaining that her work with Alice Marie Johnson inspired her to take the next step in her legal career.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, ‘Oh, s—.’ I need to know more,” the mom of four said. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

