Kim Kardashian West Tweets Gun Control Image in Wake of Las Vegas Attack

On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and wounded over 500 after firing on […]

On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and wounded over 500 after firing on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

After the attack, numerous celebrities have spoken out about gun control, including Kim Kardashian West, who on Wednesday tweeted an image comparing a rifle to an automatic weapon.

“When the Founding Fathers wrote the 2nd amendment, guns fired one round per minute,” the image read. “Today’s rifles have a cyclic rate of 600+. Maybe it’s time we stopped using 18th century laws to regulate 21st century weapons.”

The image, whose words have been circulating on Twitter since the shooting, seems to confirm Kardashian West’s stance on the gun control debate, something her fans were quick to note.

Read on to see what Kardashian West’s followers had to say about her tweet.

Pro-gun control

Many fans supported the mom of two’s stance, sharing their own thoughts on the situation.

‘People kill people’

Others were opposed to the post, arguing that they don’t believe gun control laws would stop criminals.

Attacking Kim

While still others questioned Kardashian West’s knowledge and privilege.

