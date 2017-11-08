Kim Kardashian West Tweets Gun Control Image in Wake of Las Vegas Attack

On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and wounded over 500 after firing on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

After the attack, numerous celebrities have spoken out about gun control, including Kim Kardashian West, who on Wednesday tweeted an image comparing a rifle to an automatic weapon.

“When the Founding Fathers wrote the 2nd amendment, guns fired one round per minute,” the image read. “Today’s rifles have a cyclic rate of 600+. Maybe it’s time we stopped using 18th century laws to regulate 21st century weapons.”

The image, whose words have been circulating on Twitter since the shooting, seems to confirm Kardashian West’s stance on the gun control debate, something her fans were quick to note.

Pro-gun control

Many fans supported the mom of two’s stance, sharing their own thoughts on the situation.

The Semi automatic gun wasn’t invented for 100 years after the 2nd Amendment was signed. The right to bear arms doesn’t mean the right to bear any type of arms. Wake up America! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 4, 2017

Yes!! I am a gun owners in Oregon and we most definitely don’t need to unload that many rounds that quickly. So disturning. — Shauna Engstrom (@skengstrom) October 4, 2017

This is so true it’s mad people are allowed to have guns that powerful, and it’s so easy to get a gun — Ella (@ellajkeely) October 4, 2017

Yes Kim! Thanks for posting this. — JR (@hommeboy15) October 4, 2017

Couldn’t have put it better myself! — BeccaH (@jonesygg) October 4, 2017

‘People kill people’

Others were opposed to the post, arguing that they don’t believe gun control laws would stop criminals.

A law cannot control someone’s mind. — VenStar7?TS? (@debbieirwin16) October 4, 2017

laws can’t stop criminals from obtaining&using them any more than it stops addicts from doing drugs. It’s a people problem NOT a gun problem — Victoria Hamilton (@inkedbeachbabe) October 4, 2017

I see both sides of this. But criminals will always find a way to get a gun…. And then inoccent ppl won’t have a way to protect themselves — Brittany Blanton (@BrittanyBlanto7) October 4, 2017

We need to start with mental health treatment. guns don’t kill people, crazy people with guns do — Tammy (@Imogen0153) October 4, 2017

Attacking Kim

While still others questioned Kardashian West’s knowledge and privilege.

Says you when you have armed body guards….next — Emma (@emmy101emma) October 4, 2017

I wonder if all of Kim Ks security guards carry guns? — Danielle Jackson (@MsJacksonnnnnn) October 4, 2017

600 rounds a minute? Go try and buy one Kim. Someone please take her to the gun range and let her shoot guns that are actually legal — Cole Adkison (@ColeTrent0691) October 4, 2017

Know your facts @KimKardashian automatic weapons are already illegal. Just like drugs, making them illegal will not stop acquisition — Angelica Bart (@angelicalynn) October 4, 2017

