Kim Kardashian West Weighs in With Gun Control Tweet

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about her opinions on gun control in the wake of the Texas church shooting.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Monday morning to retweet a message originally penned by entrepreneur and film producer Michael Skolnik.

“One shoe bomber tried to blow up a plane and now we take off our shoes,” the tweet read. “1520 mass shootings since Sandy Hook and Congress has done NOTHING.”

After posting the note on social media, a number of her fans and followers shared their reaction.

Fan Reactions to Kim Kardashian’s Gun Control Tweet

The 37-year-old E! personality was met with a mixed reaction from fans to her gun control tweet.

A fair portion of users seemed to agree with Kardashian’s opinion regarding the controversial subject. They thanked Kardashian for using her celebrity platform to speak out on it.

Other users that shared similar opinions with the reality star reacted with their own comments slamming Congress.

I love when you use your platform for good reasons pic.twitter.com/7oVtkMLhZC — DeMarko Gage 🙂 (@DeMarko_Gage) November 6, 2017

They will always remain silent on the pathetic gun laws. It’s a shame. — Syed M. Kazmi (@SMahmoodKazmi) November 6, 2017

Unfortunately if killing kids doesn’t motivate gov’t to make changes nothing will — Loren Salisbury (@lsalisbury1023) November 6, 2017

Fan Reactions to Kim Kardashian’s Gun Control Tweet (cont.)

While there were those who agreed with the wife of rapper Kanye West, there were others that felt differently.

A handful of Twitter users blasted Kardashian for speaking out about gun control while she is often protected by law enforcement officers and security guards with guns.

Other users made a point of expressing their opinions that a gun is not in itself dangerous, but rather that the people that use them can be.

Says the lady protected by security holding guns!! Get a clue. — Godfather Moose (@godfathermoose) November 6, 2017

Congress can’t tackle mental health for all these crazy people. People kill people.Guns will sit there until a craxy person picks it up — Bev woods. (@justbav24) November 6, 2017

HOW MANY ARMED BODY GUARDS DO U HAVE !!! OK ONE MUSLIM TERRORIST USED RENTED HOME DEPOT TRUCK KILLED 10 IN NYC , SO WE HAVE TO BAN TRUCKS ! — magid, mohammed (@magid2011) November 6, 2017

Kim Kardashian West’s Comments Come After Texas Shooting

Kardashian’s comments came on the heels of the tragic incident in Sutherland Springs, Texas when 26 people were gunned down at First Baptist Church. In addition to those killed in the shooting, there were 20 others that sustained injuries.

Of those killed, the Wilson County Sheriff says that 12 to 14 of them were children. The victims range in age from 5 years old to 72 and include the church’s pastor’s 14-year-old daughter.

Around 11:20 a.m., 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley allegedly began firing on churchgoers in what would become the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. He was dressed in black and used a “Ruger AR assault-type rifle” to shoot at visitors of Sunday service.

