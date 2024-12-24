Kim Kardashian’s Weird ‘Santa Baby’ Music Video Is Freaking Out the Internet

13 years after Kim Kardashian released her debut single “Jam,” produced by Grammy winner The Dream, she’s back on the music scene with her rendition of the holiday classic, “Santa Baby.” Originally performed by Eartha Kitt in 1953, the SKIMS founder’s breathy version was produced by her brother-in-law, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The recording was featured in an episode of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians as the family recorded a few of their holiday classics. Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin stared at Kardashian with a blank expression at the end of the video. The video release came on the heels of Kardashian throwing a SKIMS holiday party.

An accompanying music video, featuring Kardashian in a blonde wig of sorts crawling on the ground in sexy clothing has fans confused as the visual isn’t reminiscent of Christmas. Some even say it’s dark.

“SANTA BABY – FILM DIRECTED BY NADIA LEE COHEN & CHARLIE DENIS – SONG PRODUCED BY TRAVIS BARKER,” she captioned the Instagram announcement. And people weren’t feeling it. Former Beyonce background dancer Kyausha Simpson commented, “Weird energy. Gets weirder and weirder.” While one fan commented under the post, “I think I just watched Kim crawl through a crackhouse.” The creative direction is unknown.

One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, commented: “Curious, who told Kim Kardashian that her new video was a good idea?? Wtaf is she doing/thinking!?” Another wrote: “Kim Kardashian is a gross lady trying to stay relevant, Please stop posting her garbage video….eew”

The video is extra shocking considering the famous family are considered the queens of extravagant Christmas parties and decor. Many expected the video to be more festive.

Ironically, they adjusted their mega Christmas Eve bash this year, opting for something more lowkey.

“Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we’re doing a really family intimate one that I’m really excited about,” she said at a SKIMS event as reported by PEOPLE. “Still dressing up to the nines, because that’s what we do,” she added.