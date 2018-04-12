Kim Kardashian Posts Strange Tweet After Khloe Gives Birth

Amidst reports that her little sister Khloe Kardashian has given birth, Kim Kardashian posted a very strange tweet.

The tweet is a link to a post in Kim’s app. In a caption on the tweet she wrote, “Kourt and I took the kids to Turks and Caicos for spring break! See some of my pics from the trip.”

Many of Kim’s followers saw the ironic timing of this post going up while Kardashian was delivering a baby, and they let her know.

“KIM NOW IS NOT THE TIME,” one fan fired off, while another joked, “Kim stop posting pictures of yourself your sister is having a baby *kris voice*.”

Ultimately, it’s likely that the tweet was pre-scheduled to go out and she simply forgot about it during all the commotion of welcoming a new niece into the world.

While Kim has yet to post an official message to Kardashian, many of her friends and fans are flooding social media with congratulations.

Congratulations @khloekardashian you will be such an amazing mother!!! 💞💕💞💗 — Pamela Tarary (@pamtarary) April 12, 2018

One supportive Twitter user wrote, “Congrats to @khloekardashian welcome to motherhood! No doubt you will be the best mother!!! Stay strong and soak it all up xoxoxo,” while another said, “Congratulations! Can’t wait til you share the pictures.. Wishing mommy & baby the best! You deserve this Momma!”

Congratulations @khloekardashian, so excited to see the little one. 💗 — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) April 12, 2018

“Congratulations @khloekardashian on your baby girl! Your about to be the best mom ever! I’m so happy for you, and the rest of the Kardashian clan! Can’t wait to see pictures of you two! ❤️👣💋 #khloekardasian,” tweeted one elated fan.

“[Congratulations] on your miracle baby hottie! I’ve watched you for 11 seasons with those other dash babies and I know you are going to be the most amazing mom,” exclaimed another.

Many of her celebrity fans congratulated Kardashian as well, with the Jersey Shore’s Jwoww saying, “Congrats to the new mama,” and Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry simply tweeting, “CONGRATS!”

Congratulations @khloekardashian 💗👶 Sending nothing but love to you! Can’t wait to see how beautiful she is! 😍 — Johnny Cyrus (@ItsJohnnyCyrus) April 12, 2018

Much of the support that fans are showing Kardashian over her new baby could also be attributed to the fact that it was recently reported that her boyfriend and the baby’s father, Tristan Thompson, has been allegedly cheating on her.