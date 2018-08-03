Kim Kardashian Slams Critics Over Feud With Sister Kourtney on ‘KUWTK’

After Keeping Up With the Kardsahians clips of Kim Kardashian yelling at sister Kourtney Kardashian took over the internet Thursday, fans took to Twitter to air their grievances with the 37-year-old, who called Kourtney the “least interesting to look at” when she was frustrated that Kourtney wouldn’t rearrange her schedule for the family Christmas card photo shoot.

The explosive fight didn’t go over well with fans, some of whom called out Kim for being unreasonably mean to Kourtney.

“What Kim doesn’t seem to understand is that Kourtney is done living this Kardashian life,” one Twitter user wrote. “She’s sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant by working herself off just to remain relevant. Kourtney just wants to be present in her children’s lives.”

Kim responded to the tweet, clapping back at the Twitter user for assuming why Kourtney was frustrated with her.

“Oh word, did Kourt tell you this?” Kim wrote sarcastically. “She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things.”

Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things. https://t.co/9Gaobo5NuQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 2, 2018

But some fans seemed to understand Kim’s position, specifically the reason why she called Kourtney the “least interesting to look at” out of all the Kardashian siblings.

“@kourtneykardash is crying over @KimKardashian saying she’s not even interesting to look at is brilliant,” a Twitter user wrote. “Siblings say dumb s— to get a reaction, the receiving sibling cries, it’s over in a few days.”

Kim retweeted the tweet with her own comment: “Exactly!!!”

During the high-strung exchange, Kim grew frustrated with Kourtney when Kourtney wouldn’t rearrange her schedule for the annual Kardashian family Christmas card photo shoot. Kourtney stormed out of the meeting after Kim tells her “No one wants you in the f—ing shoot” and that Kourtney doesn’t “know what it takes to run a f—ing business.”

After Kourtney leaves the room, the KKW Beauty founder continues talking about Kourtney, blasting her looks and work ethic.

“She’s the least exciting to look at, so she can be out,” Kardashian tells Jenner and Khloé. “She doesn’t do s—. She doesn’t know what it’s like to actually have f—ing work to do.”

Later, she doubled down her insult, even when Kourtney cried on the phone to their sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. “I’m not here to f—ing be mistreated by my f—ing b— family,” Kourtney said, explaining that she isn’t looking to “run a business” like Kim said.

“You don’t say things like that. You just just have really different values than me,” Kourtney said to Khloe on the phone. “I choose to be a mother to my three kids [Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3]. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to.”

Kim overheard the speakerphone conversation and jumped in: “You don’t do s—. Be accommodating to the people that actually do s—.”

“You’re a very distraught, evil human being,” Kourtney responded. “I don’t wanna see you, OK? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”

Kim then said that Kourtney is “clearly going through something else” because she’s “acting like a f—ing lunatic.”

“You’re the most f—ing entitled person on the planet when you work the least,” Kim continued.

While things seem dire between the sisters in the clip, fans of the show know that Kourtney did appear in the family’s Christmas card. To find out how the fight resolved itself, tune into the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 on E! at 9 p.m. ET.