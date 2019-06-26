Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Slammed, Called ‘Tasteless and Awful’ After New ‘Kimono’ Shapewear Collection Revealed

Kim Kardashian is expanding her brand further with the announcement of her Kimono Solutionwear […]

Kim Kardashian is expanding her brand further with the announcement of her Kimono Solutionwear collection, but some people are less than enthused about the name she chose for her line of shapewear.

In response to the mom of four’s announcement, many people pointed out that shapewear has nothing to do with an actual kimono, which is a traditional Japanese garment.

It’s unclear whether Kardashian chose the line’s name as a play on her own first name or as some sort of nod to a traditional kimono, but either way, some fans weren’t happy.

Some people called Kardashian “tasteless.”

Others defended the businesswoman and criticized those who were upset by the line’s name.

It was also reported that Kardashian had filed to trademark the phrases “Kimono,” “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates” and “Kimono World,” though the trademarks are awaiting review.

Kardashian revealed her new project on social media on Tuesday, sharing that she’s been developing the idea for a year and has been passionate about shapewear for 15 years.

“I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware (sic) color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this,” she wrote.

