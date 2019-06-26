Kim Kardashian Slammed, Called ‘Tasteless and Awful’ After New ‘Kimono’ Shapewear Collection Revealed

Kim Kardashian is expanding her brand further with the announcement of her Kimono Solutionwear collection, but some people are less than enthused about the name she chose for her line of shapewear.

In response to the mom of four’s announcement, many people pointed out that shapewear has nothing to do with an actual kimono, which is a traditional Japanese garment.

It’s unclear whether Kardashian chose the line’s name as a play on her own first name or as some sort of nod to a traditional kimono, but either way, some fans weren’t happy.

Nice underwear, but as a Japanese woman who loves to wear our traditional dress,👘 kimono, I find the naming of your products baffling (since it has no resemblance to kimono), if not outright culturally offensive, especially if it’s merely a word play on your name. Pls reconsider — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

why’s it called kimono if that’s a completely different style of clothing. I get that you’re incorporating your name but kimono is the name of a traditional (and cultural) japanese robe. — gloria (@needybratz) June 25, 2019

I feel your passion and love on your new project. However, I’m

afraid the inappropriate naming might deteriorate our traditional “Kimono” culture. To make your project go well, I’m wondering if you have any chances to change the name since it has nothing to do with our culture. pic.twitter.com/9ypxByXHcS — Noire (@Lovelylndeed) June 26, 2019

This is “Kimono” I wear. Your underwear is very nice, but please do not register it as Kimono. Please do not monopolize our Japanese culture Kimono as your trademark. #kimono #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/oWqRpI1IR5 — マ 〽︎一葉乃舟なれや。 (@mr2k4tr) June 26, 2019

Some people called Kardashian “tasteless.”

Absolutely tasteless and awful. You have ZERO respect to the Japanese culture, do you. What’s wrong with you. I’m from Japan. For us, Kimono represents the beauty & elegance of the country’s tradition. Your spandex underwear brand has nothing to do with it. I’m offended. — TrinityNYC (@TrinityNYC) June 25, 2019

She’s aiming for attention and she got a bullseye. — Twilt Mama Ill Time (@betterinward) June 26, 2019

Others defended the businesswoman and criticized those who were upset by the line’s name.

I totally agree. She probably should’ve given the name a little more thought. I don’t think that she purposely set out to offend anyone or an entire culture. Hopefully she’ll reconsider that name specifically. — CelesteTownleyDevall (@cc_devall) June 26, 2019

It’s just a word, it was a play on her name. She did nothing wrong. Stop trying to find reasons to be offended. — 🐳🦓🦒Hannah🦒🦓🐳 (@Hannahsmiles1D) June 26, 2019

It is a play on word of her name 🤷‍♀️. Also JUST a word. — Franibarra (@Franibarra) June 26, 2019

It was also reported that Kardashian had filed to trademark the phrases “Kimono,” “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates” and “Kimono World,” though the trademarks are awaiting review.

Kardashian revealed her new project on social media on Tuesday, sharing that she’s been developing the idea for a year and has been passionate about shapewear for 15 years.

“I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware (sic) color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this,” she wrote.

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year.

I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

