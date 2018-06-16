Kim Kardashian: Most Scandalous Rumors About the ‘KUWTK’ Star

Despite the intimate look at Kim Kardashian‘s life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there are still rumors circulating about things that go on in her life off-camera.

With the massive fame surrounding Kim and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, it’s no wonder that people can’t stop talking about the reality show family, but what comes out of this gossiping is often just that. On the other hand, other rumors about the family — like Kylie’s lip injections — have turned out to be true!

So while keeping that in mind, keep scrolling to read some of the most scandalous and off-the-wall things people have said about the famous family and make up your mind for yourself.

Kim’s Selfie Addiction

Kardashian’s addiction to selfies is well-documented, not just on her social media pages, but also in her book Selfish, which is filled with her selfies.

But it’s rumored to be even more of an addiction than fans imagined.

“She is so vain that she has staff remove plants or objects if they’re in the way of a mirror,” a source told Radar, adding that Kim took 6,000 selfies on a four-day trip once.

Kris Jenner’s cleaning duties



Kim’s home looks immaculate in every shot of KUWTK and on social media, but there are rumors floating around that the Kardashian-West household might be dirtier than it appears.

“She would leave clothes all over her condo and it would be Kris that would come over and clean up after her,” a source told the Daily Star.

“There would be old food in the refrigerator, the trash would be overflowing in the kitchen, and the bathrooms, no one would go in there,” they added.

Working for Kim is a full-time job

Working for the Kardashians isn’t all glitz and glam.

Kim’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd opened up about working for the star to Us Weekly in May 2017, and revealed that her job is a 24/7 deal.

“With all of that glamour comes schlepping the bags and the suitcases and taking the fall when the car doesn’t show up or the flight is delayed or something goes wrong.”

Kim has gone under the knife plenty of times

Most of the Kardashian family looks much different than they first did when they made their way onto the small screen, and many people have alleged Kim’s transformation is due to extensive plastic surgery.

Kim has denied going under the knife, attributing much of the changes to pregnancy and makeup use, but some of the rumored procedures she’s gone under include lip injections, rhinoplasty, butt injections and a chin implant.

Kim Fired Her Assistant Because She Was Becoming Jealous of Her

Prior to parting ways with assistant Shepherd in November, Kim revealed she was unhappy with Shepherd’s close relationship with sister Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK.

“Do you find it weird that you’re like ‘wifey’ with my assistant?” Kim asked, to which Kourtney asked her sister instead, if it bothered her.

“Kind of,” Kim responded. “What if all of a sudden I became BFF with Megan? I think you would definitely be like, ‘That’s weird.’”

She added, “But I do think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me. I mean don’t you think that’s like a little bit unprofessional?”

Was Kim jealous of Shepherd? Possibly. But the two also talked about the longtime assistant’s career goals in the end, and Shepherd admitted she was unfulfilled doing what she was for the reality star.

Kim Gets Annoyed by her Sisters

Everyone has something about their siblings that annoys them, and Kim is no exception.

The reality celeb opened up to Vogue India about what quality she would most want to take away from all her siblings in February.

For Kourtney, Kim would like to rid her older sister of her “stubbornness.”

For Khloe, Kim hates when she gets “too sensitive.”

Little sister Kendall suffers from anxiety, which Kim said she would take away from her.

As for Kylie, her wilfulness gets on Kim’s nerves, or what she calls an “I don’t care, I know what I’m doing thing.”

Kim and Kanye Went Through a Lot of Marriage Counseling

After husband Kanye West’s very public breakdown in 2016, the two were rumored to be on the rocks, reported Radar at the time.

“They’ve just never been the same since Kanye’s breakdown and it’s taken a lot of work to get them to this point,” a source told the publication.

“They’re doing couple’s therapy and making a big effort to reconnect,” especially, added the insider, after “Kanye was not even coming home, instead staying overnight in a hotel near the studio. That had to stop.”

She’s a mean girl off camera

Kim seems like a sweetheart on camera, but she allegedly has a mean streak behind closed doors.

“She orders people around like they’re her subjects and she’s the queen,” an insider told Radar.

“She’s horrible to be with at the moment as she never has anything nice to say,” they continued. “It’s impossible to have any interaction with her at the moment without some kind of passive aggressive insult being thrown at you. She’s really changed — and not for the best.”

