Kim Kardashian Reveals Why 'Keeping up With the Kardashians' Is Ending

The world was shocked to learn that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be ending in 2021. The family made the announcement in early September, sharing that they made the difficult decision to end the show after 14 years, 20 seasons, and countless episodes full of entertainment. Kim Kardashian recently spoke with Grazia about the topic. During her interview, she shared the very "simple" reason why the family decided to end the longtime E! series.

“This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on twenty,” Kardashian told Grazia. She continued to explain why the family is ending their longtime show, telling the publication that they were simply due for a break. “Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for fourteen years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

On Sept. 8, the family shared that KUWTK would be coming to an end with Season 20, which will air in early 2021. At the time, they released a joint statement in which they thanked their fans and everyone else who was involved in bringing the reality show to life. "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian began on her own Instagram account, captioning a promo photo from one of the earlier seasons of the series. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

Kardashian went on to thank everyone who helped make KUWTK the show that fans love today. She added, "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."