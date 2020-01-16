Kim Kardashian Reveals Closet With Roughly $1 Million Worth of Items

It’s no secret Kim Kardashian loves fashion and in a recent photo on Instagram, she showed off a simple look with a lot of pricey items behind her! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed in her accessories closet that had $1 million dollars worth of Chanel purses and Louboutin heels behind her! The 39-year-old wore a gorgeous white gown that hugged her fit body while wearing Perspex heels. She kept it simple by not accessorizing with jewelry as well.

View this post on Instagram Fittings 👗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 14, 2020 at 6:12pm PST

Kardashian is known for posting photos inside her closet, and on her stories, she’ll share sweet memories of her kids trying on her clothes or playing in her makeup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another recent photo she shared showed off her 5’3 figure in a pink bathing suit on the floor of her other closet and fans loved every bit.

View this post on Instagram Always packing A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 14, 2020 at 11:53am PST

One follower wrote, “Selfie goals.”

“Mamasita [fire emoji],” someone else said

“Looking stunning kimmy!!!” another echoed.

Kardashian’s youngest sister Kyle Jenner gave fans a quick peek inside her closet posting a selfie in a orange fitted jumpsuit as she revealed she was purging a few items. The gorgeous Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off several handbags that were sitting organized on shelves behind her.

While Jenner might be able to part ways with her clothes and handbags, it appears that Kardashian has a harder time with that. In fact, the mom of four admitted that she keeps everything she’s ever worn in a fashion archive. Over the last decade, her fashion style has changed thanks to her husband Kanye West. Fans will remember on an episode of KUWTK, she said that West would replace all of her clothes if she got rid of everything. So she did and hasn’t turned back since. Everything she’s worn since then, has been kept in storage.

After one of her fans questioned whether she kept any of her popular coats she wore after giving birth to daughter North, Kardashian replied to the tweet explaining that she has no intention of getting rid of any of them.

I have every single coat and each one of these outfits all archived with the photo attached to each look! Don’t you worry! https://t.co/QgzPI8srQS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2019

On Snapchat, she gave fans a rare glimpse inside her archive of clothes, showing how each one has been labeled to the exact day and event the items were worn.