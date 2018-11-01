Kim Kardashian Responds After Sparking Backlash for Saying Slur

Kim Kardashian has officially responded to criticisms after sparking backlash for using a slur in a Halloween night Instagram video.

According to The Blast, Kardashian provided a statement to the outlet, wherein she apologized for her use of the word.

“I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community. I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times,” she said in her statement “Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry.”

The controversy began after Kardashian called her friends “retarded” in a video that posted to her Instagram page. She reportedly used the term after her friends apparently did not know that she and her best friend Jonathan Cheban were dressed as Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee for a Halloween party.

It did not take long for the backlash to hit, with fans and social media users blasting the reality TV star for her casual use of the derogatory term.

“I’ve tried… I tried so hard to like you and I just couldn’t figure out why I couldn’t. Now I know why. You used the ‘R’ word to ‘insult’ someone because they couldn’t guessed your costume. You truly do exist on a different planet,” the mother of a special needs child tweeted at Kardashian.

“My sweet precious daughter, who had to have half of her brain disconnected when she was a baby because of life-threatening seizures and now has a lot of delays,” the mother added. “When you say that word your (sic) insulting her! How dare you!”

“[Kim Kardashian] is a disgusting human being for using a derogatory word to describe someone who didn’t understand her costume,” another person wrote, then adding the hasthtag “#cancelkuwk.”