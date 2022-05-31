Kim Kardashian Proves Haters Wrong After Being Called out Over New Commercial

✖

Kim Kardashian doesn't always respond to critics, but she must not have enjoyed being accused of not eating the product she was selling in new Beyond Meat commercials. Last week, Kardashian and Beyond released a new commercial featuring The Kardashians star, and fans noticed it didn't show Kardashian eating the food. Kardashian proved she did eat some of the Beyond products by posting outtakes from the commercial shoot.

On Tuesday, Kardashian posted a clip of her eating a Beyond burger, but only after she took the top half of the bun off. A second clip shows Kardashian biting a Beyond sausage. "Guys, come on," Kardashian captioned the first clip. Beyond also posted the videos on its own Instagram page, adding, "What [Kim Kardashian] said."

This weird controversy began on May 24, when Kardashian and Beyond published a new commercial showing her trying out several of Beyond's vegan-friendly meat substitutes. "I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset, my taste," Kardashian said in the commercial. However, fans noticed Kardashian wasn't shown actually taking a bite of any food in the spot, aside from a Beyond chicken nugget.

In other Kardashian news this week, her ongoing divorce from Kanye West took another turn on Monday. West's lawyer, Samantha Spector, filed a motion to be relieved as his counsel on May 26 in the case, according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Spector cited an "irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" as the reason for leaving the case. Deborah Hong replaced Spector, who was the fourth lawyer to represent West in the case.

Kardashian was declared legally single in March, the same month West hoped to file a formal custody agreement for their children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. "Kanye has told his lawyer he wants a more formal custody agreement with Kim. The two currently have nothing in place, but Kim has the kids, and Kanye is allowed to see them whenever he wants, within reason," a source told ET. "Kanye feels he's not been getting enough time with his children and if his lawyer can't work something out with Kim will go to court."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. She is now dating former Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. Last week, E! News published photos of Davidson with new platinum blond hair to match the platinum blonde look Kardashian has sported since the 2022 Met Gala.