Taylor Swift Drops Apparent Kim Kardashian Diss Song 'thanK you aIMee'

Does Taylor Swift's new album contain an apparent dig at Kim Kardashian? On April 19, the music superstar shocked the internet by releasing the highly anticipated The Tortured Poets Department and dropping 15 surprise tracks within a couple of hours of the release.

Her fans were immediately drawn to at least one song on the double LP for its indirect references to the reality star. In "thanK you aIMee" – which also features a title that spells "KIM" in capital letters – Swift sings about a hypothetical schoolyard bully who ultimately inspired her to achieve the happiness she enjoys now.

During Swift's obvious diss track about Kardashian, she sings that her "saintly" mother wishes the "bronze, spray-tanned" antagonist would die. In her song, Swift also says that she "screamed 'F— you, Aimee' to the night sky," and she "can't forgive the way you made me feel," ultimately stating, "There wouldn't be this, if there hadn't been you." As she dives deeper, she refers to the actress-influencer's daughter: "I changed your name, and any real defining clues, and one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Swift and Kardashian have been at odds ever since the latter came out in support of the rapper's then-husband Kanye West (now known as Ye), who had referred to Swift as the "bitch" in his song "Famous." A statement released by Swift's team after the song's release claimed Ye's lines "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous" were "misogynistic," and when he asked her to share the song on social media, she did not realize it was included.

Kardashian then posted a TikTok featuring a phone exchange between Swift and Ye in which Swift seemed to be fine with the lyrics. In the video, Swift's voice can be heard telling the rapper, "I don't think anybody would listen to that and be like, oh, that's a real diss." And then, "If people ask me about it, I think it would be great for me to be like, 'Look, he called me and told me about the line before it came out.' Like, 'Joke's on you guys, we're fine.'"

Swift responded by saying she made comments on the phone call before she knew she would be called "that bitch" in the song. There was never any footage of Ye revealing the "that bitch" line to Swift.

Kardashian later claimed in GQ that Swift's lawyers demanded the destruction of the call recording. Swift did not respond specifically to the allegations but said through her reps that she "cannot understand why Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will not leave her alone."

During an interview with Time last year, the singer explained what happened in the following way: "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar." She added that the debacle "took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."