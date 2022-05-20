Kim Kardashian Rushes Protective Order After Bomb and Death Threats

✖

Kim Kardashian isn't taking threats to her life lightly. The SKIMS founder says her life and her children's lives of her children are in danger after receiving threatening letters that feature mentions of bombs. Kardashian's lawyer, Shawn Holley, requested an emergency restraining order against the author of the letter David Resendiz, who Kardashian says she's never even met before. But still, she says somehow Resendiz got her home and business addresses and began sending letters, totaling more than 80, threatening her and her 4 children in scary ways.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Kardashian alleges that Resendiz made false and delusional claims about her intimate relationships. In the documents, she states he made "disturbing sexual references about me in his letters." Taking things further, Kardashian says in the letters, he makes multiple threats to kill her. On April 25, she says she received a written bomb threat in a letter delivered to one of her business offices. Now, she's scared and is asking a judge to keep Resendiz 100 yards away from her and her family and to have no other contact.

She isn't the only one in her family who has had a crazed stalker. In fact just last summer, her youngest sister Kylie Jenner had an alleged stalker removed from her property. At the time, Jenner was pregnant with her second child.

Per TMZ, a 35-year-old man was arrested at her L.A.-area property. Jenner's security detail had actually seen the man on several occasions, noting he'd always complied with their requests to leave. But on the day in question, he did not.

The man allegedly told the security team that he would not leave until he was given the chance to speak with Jenner "face-to-face." He allegedly also told the security team he wanted to profess his love for Jenner, per OK! Magazine.

Security detained him until the police arrived on site and he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. He was later released.