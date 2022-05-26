Kim Kardashian Slammed for Pretending to Eat Food in New Ad Campaign

✖

Kim Kardashian might say she really believes in Beyond Meat's mission to create meat-free products that taste as good as the real thing, but she has a curious way of showing it. The Kardashians star appears in a new ad for the brand, but fans quickly noticed one bizarre aspect of it. She never actually eats most of the food she's trying to sell.

"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset, my taste," Kardashian said in the clip. There is a shot of her supposedly eating a Beyond Burger already cut in half, there's no bite in the food!

This is only the beginning of the strange nature of the ad. Next, she is shown picking up a meatball with a fork and bringing it to her mouth, but she does not take a bite. Another shot shows her sprinkling spices on taco ground meat without her eating it. She is also shown using a fork to pick up a slice of sausage and pretends to eat it, but there is no bite in the slice. The only food she may have eaten is a Beyond chicken nugget, which did have a bite in it.

Kardashian fans also noticed that she only pretended to eat the Beyond products. "The hamburger wasn't bitten," one person wrote. "You didn't even eat the food," another wrote, adding laughing emojis. "This is beyoooond meat, so good you don't even have to eat it," another commented.

"I don't think she even tried one thing LMFAO (maybe the chicken nuggies)," one fan wrote on Reddit. "But every time she took a bite the was no bite marks or food actually going into her mouth and they kept doing weird cutaways soon as the food got close to her mouth."

Beyond Meat's fans also criticized the brand for hiring Kardashian instead of other high-profile celebrities who are vegans. Some even suggested they would stop supporting the brand because they hired Kardashian as a spokesperson. "Let me be the first to tell you, hiring a Kardashian is a bad look for your brand," one person wrote.

Kardashian's new brother-in-law, Travis Barker, follows a vegan diet. He made the switch after surviving a plane crash in 2008. "Honestly, ever since I found this way of eating I have endless amounts of energy," Baker, who married Kourtney Kardashian this month, told Men's Journal. "I can go all day, and after it all I never find myself getting tired. No matter what kind of shows I have done, or workouts I do on top of it, I still have to force myself to sleep at night." In May 2021, Kourtney described herself as "95 percent" vegan.