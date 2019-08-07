Kim Kardashian Reveals Photo From ’90s Makeup Collection, Twitter Calls Her out for Transformation

Kim Kardashian announced on Monday that her makeup company, KKW Beauty, will be traveling back in time for its next launch, with the brand set to drop a ’90s-themed collection on Aug. 16.

The mom of four shared the news with a photo of herself wearing products from the launch to create a throwback makeup look that included a cool-toned matte smoky eye, heavily contoured cheekbones, a nude lip and even a beauty mark on her cheek.

She finished her look with straightened hair and an iconic black and gold Versace belt dress.

I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!! I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. pic.twitter.com/PoW7yHqH5b — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 5, 2019

Rather than the makeup, many Twitter users were focused on Kardashian’s appearance in the shot, writing that the mogul didn’t look like herself.

Prior to her reveal, Kardashian teased the collection by giving fans a look at her PR list for the drop, which included ’90s icons like Cindy Crawford, Melissa Joan Hart, Fiona Apple, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Winona Ryder, Drew Barrymore and Janet Jackson.

The vintage-inspired drop features two collections, the Matte Smoke and Matte Cocoa collections. Products include two eyeshadow palettes, six lipsticks, six lip liners and five eyeliners.

Kardashian has been candid about her love for the ’90s, and in recent months she has stepped out in a number of iconic designer looks from the decade including dresses by Thierry Mugler, Versace and Azzadine Alaïa.

“I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is,” the reality star explained on Twitter. “I can’t wait for you guys to try it!!!”

“I have been testing this for months and it is my favorite collection I’ve ever done,” she added on her Instagram Story. “Seriously, I know I say that but this one is like for real, for real.”

