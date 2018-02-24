Kim Kardashian Feels Peachy in New Snap

Kim Kardashian posted a peachy picture on Instagram on Friday, and not the emoji kind of peachy this time.

Kardashian wears a peach-colored shirt that hugs her figure in the photo. It’s tucked into a pair of bright white pants as she stands casually beside a stucko wall, holding it with the heel of one hand for balance. She casts a sidelong glance to her right through a pair of huge, goggle-like sunglasses. The black roots are just starting to show in her silvery hair, and her nail polish appears to match her outfit.

Kardashian captioned the picture with a simple peach emoji, though it’s not the sort of “peachy” picture most have come to expect from the reality star. She’s been on a sultry kick these past few days, and drawn a lot of flack for what some see as “unmotherly behavior.”

Earlier this month, she was lambasted by everyone from her Twitter followeres to the cast of The View to Piers Morgan for a topless photo which was taken by her oldest daughter, North West.

In the past several days, Kardashian has made fans happy though by picking up a new show. The reality star tweeted, “I’m starting to watch This Is Us. Who watches it? Is it good?” on Wednesday.

Fans jumped into action, preparing the 37-year-old for an emotional roller coaster as she catches up on one of the biggest shows on TV today. Many wondered how she might feel when she reached the season 2 premiere, where Kevin (Justin Hartley) makes a bemused joke about the Kardashian family‘s expanding ranks.

“The Kardashians aren’t going anywhere,” he says. “They’re like gremlins. By next week, there’ll be, like, a bazillion more of ’em.”

One follower was pleased to hear Kardashian was getting in on the show. Justin Hartley himself responded with a tongue-in-cheek recommendation.

“I watch it. I think it’s worth a look,” he wrote. “If it were me, I would watch it from the beginning. A good time to start if you ask me. Not too along in the series yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry.”