Kanye West Selling Wyoming Ranch for Massive Sum

A very wealthy Kanye West fan could soon own the Wyoming ranch that reportedly played a key role in Kim Kardashian West’s decision to divorce West. The rapper recorded most of his recent albums in Wyoming, starting with 2018’s Ye, which featured a photo of the Teton Range from Jackson Hole as its cover. West has listed the ranch for $11 million, or $3 million less than what the ranch was originally listed for before West bought it in September 2019, reports The Daily Mail.

West owns 4,500 acres of Monster Lake Ranch, with the remaining leased from the federal government. The land includes two lakes where West could go fishing, as well as incredible views of the mountains. The entire ranch covers 9,000 acres and includes eight lodging units, a restaurant, and an event space. It is located just outside the town of Cody, Wyoming, notes the New York Post. The property was listed with DBW Realty. It’s not clear how much West paid for the ranch in September 2019, but it was reportedly under the $14 million asking price.

The “Hurricane” rapper began working in Wyoming in 2018 when he recorded the Ye album in Jackson Hole. His decision to move to the state, far from Los Angeles, reportedly put a strain on his relationship with Kardashian. During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ final season, Kardashian said she could not see herself moving to Wyoming and that West deserved someone who would support him wherever he decides to live. “I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f—king failure,” she said in the episode. “It’s my third f—ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f—king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

A source also told Us Weekly West felt he could no longer be creatively free in Los Angeles. “Kanye loves his kids and they come to visit, but Kanye felt he couldn’t create as well in L.A., the expansive nature and the privacy helped him to be inspired,” the insider said. “Kanye also loves that everyone who comes out to the ranch is there for business or for art. Wyoming is also a great place for Kanye’s mental health.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, following rumors that the two were considering ending their marriage. In April, the couple agreed to joint custody of their children. The two are parents to four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. West and Kardashian were seen together at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu in late September.

Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend and joked about West and her family during her monologue. She complimented West as an artist but then explained the reason for their divorce. “It came down to one thing: his personality,” she joked. Sources told PEOPLE West gave Kardashian pointers on hosting SNL since West has appeared as a musical guest on the show several times.