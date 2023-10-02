Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Get Into Bidding War

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady battled each other on Saturday night. The two attended REFORM Alliance's first-ever Casiona Night event at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey and went head-to-head in a bidding ward. Kardashian and Brady playfully went back and forth bidding on a painting. When it was all said and done, both gave $2 million each, according to PEOPLE.

After the bidding war, Kadashian and Brady said they would determine who would take home the painting. Additionally, George Condo, the artist of the painting, agreed to make a second one for whoever didn't get the original. During the event, which raised $24 million, Brady offered an unwashed Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey from when he scored his 700th career touchdown.

The bidding war came after Kardashian and Brady were seen at Michael Rubin's White Party in The Hamptons in July. At the time, it was rumored that the two were dating, but they had little interaction at the event. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," one source told PEOPLE while a second source added, "Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello."

Rubin spoke to Entertainment Tonight to set the record straight on Kardashian and Brady. "Honestly, they're just friends," he said. "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there." Rubin added: "Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much."

The event was hosted by REFORM co-chairs Rubin, Meek Mill and founding partner Jay-Z. Brady and Kardashian were joined by other A-list stars such as Travis Scott, Matthew McConaughey, Jack Harlow, Kevin Hart, Quavo, La La Anthony and Tiffany Haddish among others.

"When I started work 25 years ago, never in my wildest dreams would I imagine a night like tonight," Robert Rooks, CEO of REFORM, told PEOPLE. "This is extraordinary. We have people from all across the world flying in to celebrate the work of REFORM, to help us raise money, to continue to change laws in states and work to implement laws we have passed and working at the county level, and to address this broken system."