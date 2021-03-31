Kim Kardashian Gets NSFW Gift From Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Divorce From Kanye West

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow is helping Kim Kardashian treat herself to a little self-care amid her divorce from Kanye West. More than two months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from her husband of six years, she shared the NSFW care package Paltrow sent her, which included the Goop founder’s controversial "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candle.

Kardashian received the gift package over the weekend, and was more than just a little eager to show fans what she got. In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Kardashian unboxed the package of risqué gifts, labeled "Kim's box of tricks." Inside the box from Goop Wellness was a variety of items, including a double-sided wand vibrator, two bottles of lubricant – one labelled "Love" and the other "The Sex Gel," a bouquet of flowers, and even one of Paltrow's highly talked about candles, "This Smells Like My Orgasm," which was dubbed "This Smells Like Kim's Orgasm" in the car package. Kardashian quipped she's "never been more excited honestly… for, the candle. Thank you Gwyneth, I love you. Thanks Goop." That candle, which typically retails for $75, was launched over the summer following the 2019 release of Paltrow's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, with Paltrow telling Us Weekly she "just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity."

The care package came amid a troubling time for Kardashian and her family, as she is currently going through the divorce process. After more than six years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce on Feb. 19 following a difficult second half of 2020 that began when West launched his ill-fated presidential campaign and after he revealed during his first campaign rally that he and his wife almost aborted their firstborn daughter North West. During a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian opened up about her marital struggles.

"It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have," she said during a confessional. "I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here. I try to just support him. I don't want to talk about it on camera. I just don't want to talk about Kanye or anything."

Years after first meeting in the early 2000s, Kardashian and West's relationship turned romantic. After welcoming their first child together, daughter North West, in 2013, West dropped to one knee and popped the question in front of Kardashian's family and friends at the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium, AT&T Park. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony held in Florence, Italy in May of 2014. Kardashian and West are also parents to Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.