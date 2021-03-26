Kim Kardashian Opens up About Kanye West Marriage Troubles on ‘KUWTK’

✖

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, and that split is now playing out on Season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show is currently airing episodes filmed last summer, and it appears that Kardashian had been thinking of splitting with West for months before she filed. On Thursday's new episode, Kardashian receives support from her family amid a "frustrating" time with West, who announced a presidential run and shared a series of concerning tweets last summer.

"Kanye's been in Wyoming, and he's been posting a lot of things on social media," Kardashian said in one confessional. "So that is a little bit frustrating. But you just have to kind of separate yourself from what's going on at home and what's going on on the internet, so I'm trying to go to Wyoming so I can be with him." She appeared to discuss traveling to Wyoming with someone on the phone during a lunch with Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, both of whom were concerned.

"I'm happy to come," Kim can be heard saying on the phone. "I mean, I can get on a plane tonight. When I talk to him, he says no." The KKW Beauty founder did her best to keep her issues with West off-camera, telling Khloe Kardashian's friend Malika Haqq after Haqq asked about West's run for president, "I try to just support him, tune it out. I was like, you know…I mean, I don't want to talk about it on camera."

In a confessional, she added, "It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye. But I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have. I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter. So, I'm still gonna choose to not really talk about it here."

Khloe Kardashian noted in her own confessional that "Kimberly handles things really, really private and to herself. She's someone who's, like, calm and cool, and we all respect that, but I know, because she's not talking about it, even to us privately, that it's really affecting her."

Kris later encouraged Kourtney and Khloé to do something to support their sister and "lighten" the situation. "I just feel like she's struggling a bit with all the stuff going on. I don't know how she's dealing with the stress of it all," the momager said. "You know, that's what I worry about. She's always, like, the calm in the storm. I think she's got a lot on her plate. She's got a lot going on with law school and everything else, the kids, everything she's trying to juggle."

In an attempt to cheer their sister up, Kourtney and Khloé organized a night of drinking at the family's Malibu home where Kourtney revealed that she had recently spoken to West on the phone. "I had a talk with him. He called me the other morning. I meant to tell you," she said. "He said, 'It would be nice to be able to like, say things.' I said, 'Yes, say what you want to say, maybe it'll start people thinking a certain way or getting a thought in their head. But did you have to say those tweets, publicly?' And he said, 'No, you're right. I shouldn't say that publicly.' Like, it's better to say it one on one. It wasn't like, an argument, we're just clearing it up I guess."

In another confessional, Kim reasserted her desire to handle the situation with West herself. "My life with Kanye: I got this. Like, I'm dealing with it on my own, it's gonna be okay, and I love coming over to Malibu and escaping and being just as in the moment as possible," she said. "My sisters know that, and I love them for it."