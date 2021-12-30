Kim Kardashian’s Neighbor Takes Legal Action Against Her

Kim Kardashian‘s renovation woes continue. TMZ reports that Kardashian‘s neighbor, Sarah Key, has filed an injunction against a trust that she believes the reality star is a part of that wants to put a driveway through part of her property to Kardashian‘s house. According to the court documents, the lawsuit is against Hidden Hills Community Association, which is attempting to put in a special driveway to give Kardashian better access to her home In the Hidden Hills gated community.

Key is the same neighbor that had previously filed a restraining order against the Association to prevent Kardashian from installing a subterranean vault on her property. The rumored building was going to have additional space for subterranean parking, an attached subterranean wellness center, and a detached guardhouse. The documents claim that Keys was worried that Kardashian’s ambitious new venture might hit the two high-pressure gas lines that run through the community. Keys claims the build might put “Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage.” Kardashian denied that this was ever the plan. The documents also go on to talk about Keys’ worry that the build would tamper with the aesthetics of the Hidden Hills private community.

Kardashian purchased the home in 2014 with West for a cool $20 million. After putting in a slew of renovations, that earned the home a spot in Architectural Digest, the 15,000-square-foot house is now reportedly worth $65 million. Kanye was the main designer of their home, decorating the entire home for Kim and their four kids –– a fact Kim used to rave about. “I really didn’t know anything about furniture before I met Kanye,” Kardashian told Architectural Digest in their Feb. 2020 spread, “but being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it’s important.”

“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness,” Kim told the outlet.”Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’ I was the voice of functionality.”