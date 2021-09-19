Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Underground Renovations at Center of Legal Dispute

Kim Kardashian is not building an underground vault on her property, which she used to share with husband Kanye West, reports TMZ. The report comes after one of her neighbor’s Sarah Key filed a restraining order against the housing association in an attempt to stop the celebrity from starting construction. The rumored building was going to have additional space for subterranean parking, an attached subterranean wellness center, and a detached guardhouse.

Sources close to Kardashian say she’s not creating an underground spot, but she is putting something on her property. It’s unclear what exactly she’s going to put there, but the outlet reports she’s going through the proper channels to legally start the build soon. The documents claim that Keys is worried that Kardashian’s ambitious new venture might hit the two high-pressure gas lines that run through the community. Keys claims the build might put “Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The documents also go on to talk about Keys’ worry that the build would tamper with the aesthetics of the Hidden Hills private community. Kardashian purchased the home in 2014 with West for a cool $20 million. After putting in a slew of renovations, that earned the home a spot in Architectural Digest, the 15,000-square-foot house is now reportedly worth $65 million. Kanye was the main designer of their home, decorating the entire home for Kim and their four kids –– a fact Kim used to rave about. “I really didn’t know anything about furniture before I met Kanye,” Kardashian told Architectural Digest in their Feb. 2020 spread, “but being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it’s important.”

“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness,” Kim told the outlet.”Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’ I was the voice of functionality.”